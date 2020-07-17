What Should 47th Ward Prioritize Amid Chicago’s Budget Shortfall? Ald. Martin To Hold Town Hall

LINCOLN SQUARE — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will hold a town hall to ask neighbors what his priorities should be ahead of the city’s budget hearings.

Martin’s 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be streamed online and requires an RSVP.

Chicago faces a massive budget shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a sharp drop in revenue. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city faces an expected $700 million budget gap.

Martin will present an overview of how Chicago funds its transit and infrastructure budgets compared to other major cities and what his office’s priorities are, said Josh Mark, Martin’s director of development and infrastructure.

Martin has championed maintaining and expanding infrastructure for bikes and pedestrian spaces in the ward.

Martin’s ward was also the first in the city to get a shared street from the Chicago Department or Transportation to help neighbors get outside while practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Most significantly, this will be an opportunity for residents to tell us what you believe our office’s priorities should be as we approach a difficult budget season,” he said.

