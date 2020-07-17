Block Club Chicago
A person bikes on Leland Avenue as some streets begin to open in Chicago to let pedestrians and cyclists social distance more easily in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Friday, May 29, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

What Should 47th Ward Prioritize Amid Chicago’s Budget Shortfall? Ald. Martin To Hold Town Hall

The 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be streamed online and requires an RSVP.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

See more

LINCOLN SQUARE — Ald. Matt Martin (47th) will hold a town hall to ask neighbors what his priorities should be ahead of the city’s budget hearings.

Martin’s 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be streamed online and requires an RSVP.

Chicago faces a massive budget shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to a sharp drop in revenue. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city faces an expected $700 million budget gap.

Martin will present an overview of how Chicago funds its transit and infrastructure budgets compared to other major cities and what his office’s priorities are, said Josh Mark, Martin’s director of development and infrastructure.

Martin has championed maintaining and expanding infrastructure for bikes and pedestrian spaces in the ward.

Martin’s ward was also the first in the city to get a shared street from the Chicago Department or Transportation to help neighbors get outside while practicing social distancing amid the pandemic.

“Most significantly, this will be an opportunity for residents to tell us what you believe our office’s priorities should be as we approach a difficult budget season,” he said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published

14 Shot In Mass Shooting Outside Gresham Funeral; Activists Say They Warned Police It Could Happen

Attendees of the funeral returned fire on a car that opened fire in the 1000 block of West 79th Street, police said.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published

Century-Old Logan Square Synagogue Converted Into High-End Apartments: Here’s A Look Inside

The apartments, most of them renting in the $2,650 - $2,795 range, have original exposed brick and large picture windows, as well as modern finishes.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published

Need A COVID Test? Free Groceries? Here’s Where To Get Them Wednesday In Englewood

HIV/AIDS testing will also be available at the temporary site.