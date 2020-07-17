22 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois

CHICAGO — Another 22 people died from coronavirus during the last day in Illinois.

Fourteen of those victims were in Cook County, with a woman in her 30s among them, according to the state. Illinois’ death toll now sits at 7,272 people.

Another 1,384 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last day, as well. That means there have been 159,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The number of new cases was a slight increase from Thursday, but that’s at least partly because the state also has its second day in a row of reporting more than 40,000 tests.

The state reported 43,692 tests; in all, Illinois has done more than 2.16 million tests for COVID-19, according to state data.

And the state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 3 percent Friday after hovering at 3.1 percent for two days. That measures the percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a test.

As of Thursday night, 1,431 people were hospitalized with coronavirus in Illinois, including 309 people in the ICU and 128 people using ventilators.

Officials have said they are concerned about the state’s — and Chicago’s — rise in new cases. Young people are driving that increase, with people age 18-29 making up the most new confirmed cases in the city and across Illinois.

But Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said Friday the city’s outbreak is largely under control.

Arwady, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials announced the city’s plan to get kids back into schools this fall. They are proposing most Chicago Public Schools students spend two day days in class, two days at home and then have one day where they do a virtual class with their teacher.

The city and district are collecting feedback on the plan before making a final decision on what to do in August.

RELATED: CPS Students Will Learn Under Hybrid Model Of At-Home And In-Person Under Mayor’s Plan

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.