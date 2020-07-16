Block Club Chicago
The Plant, 1400 W. 46th St., in Back of the Yards.

Vegan Farmers Market Coming To Former Meatpacking Facility In Back Of The Yards

The market, called Vegan Paradise, will feature local farmers, crafters and plant-based chefs, all selling their goods at the Plant.

Mauricio Peña

BACK OF THE YARDS — Bubbly Dynamics and Vegan Test Kitchen are partnering for a vegan farmers market at a former meatpacking facility in Back of the Yards.

The market starts Aug. 2 and runs through Labor Day weekend. The market, dubbed Vegan Paradise, will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays at the Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.

Customers can register online. 

Vegan Paradise will feature local farmers, crafters and plant-based chefs, according to Vegan Test Kitchen.

Whiner Beer’s taproom at the Plant will be open for limited seating during the market.

Customers are required to register before coming as a health and safety precaution. Masks are required and people’s temperatures will be checked before they can enter the market.

🥳Big news everyone! 🥳Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen is coming back as Chicago's first all Vegan Farmer's Market series that will be called Vegan Paradise! We will be hosting it with our friends at @insidetheplant ! We will be featuring some of your favorite local plant-based chefs, cruelty free crafters, conscious body care as well as local farmers! The farmers market will be outdoors every Sunday starting August 2nd until Labor Day from 11AM-5PM. This will be very different from our previous markets to be Covid-19 compliant. Here are some of the precautions we are taking. Masks are required for everyone inside of the market.😷 We will be checking temps of all vendors and attendees at the gate entrance🤒 RSVP will be mandatory for entry and FREE tickets will be issued for limited hourly entrance times in order to allow everyone to enjoy the market while properly social distancing.❤ All Food Sales will be pre-sale and no food will be cooked on site.🍱 There will be a one direction flow for the market with the entrance outside into the farmers market area and the exit going through the Whiner Beer taproom. 🍻 This market is rain or shine. On possible rainy days it will be curbside pick-up.🌦🚗 We are very excited to be supporting our local businesses again! We will also be partnering with @crueltyfreeyouandme as a drop off site for food donations that benefit @igrowchicago summer camp in Englewood and other initiatives they have in providing vegan meals to folks in the community! They are doing wonderful things so be sure to give them a follow🌱 Tickets will be available next week so stay tuned!😻 CVTK+Bubbly Dynamics VEGAN PARADISE THE PLANT 1400 W 46TH ST (BACK OF THE YARDS) EVERY SUNDAY RAIN OR SHINE AUGUST 2 – SEPTEMBER 6 FREE + FAMILY FRIENDLY #chicagovegantestkitchen #staytuned #chicagosfirstveganfarmersmarket #chicagovegans #theplantchicago #whinerbeertaproom #supportlocalveganbusinesses #backoftheyards #byoMask

A post shared by Chicago Vegan Test Kitchen (@chicagovegantestkitchen) on

