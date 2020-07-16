Vegan Farmers Market Coming To Former Meatpacking Facility In Back Of The Yards

BACK OF THE YARDS — Bubbly Dynamics and Vegan Test Kitchen are partnering for a vegan farmers market at a former meatpacking facility in Back of the Yards.

The market starts Aug. 2 and runs through Labor Day weekend. The market, dubbed Vegan Paradise, will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays at the Plant, 1400 W. 46th St.

Customers can register online.

Vegan Paradise will feature local farmers, crafters and plant-based chefs, according to Vegan Test Kitchen.

Whiner Beer’s taproom at the Plant will be open for limited seating during the market.

Customers are required to register before coming as a health and safety precaution. Masks are required and people’s temperatures will be checked before they can enter the market.

