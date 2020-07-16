Block Club Chicago
PAWS Letting You Adopt ‘Hard-To-Home’ Dogs For Free

The Underdogs to Wonderdogs event will run until Tuesday.

Siri Chilukuri

CHICAGO — PAWS is waiving adoption fees for some dogs as part of an event.

The city’s largest no-kill animal shelter is hosting the event, Underdogs to Wonderdogs, to help “hard-to-home” dogs find permanent families. The event runs through Tuesday, according to a press release.

The dogs who are eligible have special needs: Some need quiet homes, can’t use elevators or can’t live with children or other animals.

Dogs who are up for adoption are listed online. Those who are eligible to have their adoption fees waived are listed as “wonder dogs.”

People interested in adopting will still have to make a training deposit of $100, though that will be refunded after the training program. And applicants still need to meet the shelter’s adoption requirements.

“It’s our job to show that all animals are deserving of love, especially the ones like these who have to search a little harder to find it. With some patience and extra TLC, we know they’ll be someone’s newest best friend!” PAWS said on its website.

