Museum Of Science And Industry Reopening Aug. 1

HYDE PARK — The Museum of Science and Industry is reopening Aug. 1 and requiring timed admission tickets.

The museum will be open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, closing Mondays and Tuesdays. Every guest older than 2 is required to wear a face covering.

All museum visitors can reserve free tickets for Aug. 1-14. People must book tickets online in advance. The museum will regulate daily admittance to allow only 25 percent of building capacity to be filled.

Some of the most well-known exhibits — including Coal Mine, Future Energy Chicago and tours inside the U-505 Submarine — will be temporarily closed to comply with social distancing and other safety guidelines.

“High-touch areas” will be disinfected every 30-60 minutes, according to the museum’s website, and employees will undergo a daily health survey.

The Museum Café is offering grab-and-go food options, but other restaurants within the building are closed.

The museum is one of a string of institutions that are allowed to reopen during Phase 4 of Chicago’s coronavirus plan, including the Field Museum, the Art Institute and the Shedd Aquarium.

