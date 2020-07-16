Block Club Chicago
A patron picks up a face mask as the bouncer checks an ID Saturday at Sluggers World Class Sports Bar on Clark Street in Wrigleyville . It was the first weekend of Phase 4 of Illinois' reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks are required for entry at the establishment.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Coronavirus Kills 25 More People In Illinois As New Cases Keep Rising

But the state's positivity rate stayed at 3.1 percent, the same as it was Wednesday.

CHICAGO — Coronavirus has killed 25 people in Illinois during the last day, officials said Thursday.

That brings the state’s death toll up to 7,251 people. Cook County experienced the most losses, with seven people dying here, including a man in his 30s.

New cases rose slightly from Wednesday, with another 1,257 people testing positive for coronavirus during the last day. Illinois has now seen a total of 157,950 confirmed cases of the virus.

As of Wednesday night, 1,434 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, including 311 people in the ICU and 127 people using ventilators.

Officials emphasized Wednesday the state’s rise in new cases is being driven by people age 18-29.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker warned the city and state could close businesses and bring back tighter restrictions if cases continue to rise.

Officials asked people to keep wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and isolating if sick to prevent spread of the virus. People traveling to nearby states should also quarantine upon returning home to Illinois.

