Art Institute Plans To Reopen July 30 — With Free Days For Illinois Residents

DOWNTOWN — The Art Institute of Chicago is scheduled to reopen July 30 with several days of free admission for Illinois residents.

All Illinois residents can enter the museum for free July 30-Aug. 3.

Once reopened, the Art Institute will be open to the general public 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays and Saturday-Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and closed Tuesday-Wednesday. Members will be able to get in an hour early each day.

The museum will open at 25 percent capacity with additional safety guidelines, such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance.

Some exhibits that will open to the public include displays from the Greek artist El Greco and Mozambican artist Malangatana.

Checkrooms are closed, and guests are to advised to pack light. Other museum amenities — including restaurants, auditoriums and tours — are shut down. Some areas are closed because they are too small for proper social distancing.

“The museum has taken many steps to protect our staff and visitors, including increasing the frequency and depth of cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas such as entries and restrooms,” according to the Art Institute’s website. “We’ve also installed plexiglass shields at admission counters and ticket-collecting stations and made hand sanitizer available for both visitors and staff throughout the museum.”

The museum will check temperatures of staff and conduct health screenings every morning.

City officials allowed museums to open under Phase 4 of Chicago’s pandemic plan, which began last month. Chicago is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot has threatened to roll back reopening if the upward trend continues.

