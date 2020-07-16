5-Month-Old Baby Among 3 People Shot In Old Town

CHICAGO — A 5-month-old baby and two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Old Town.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. The baby, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were outside when someone in a car pulled up and several people got out of the car.

The people from the car took out guns and fired shots, police said.

The baby’s right eye was grazed by a bullet and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The 25-year-old man was hit in his left thigh and the 19-year-old man was hit in his right shoulder and back, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Officers pulled over a driver in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue who was in a car that matched the description of the one from the shooting, police said. Two people were taken into custody and two guns were found.

An investigation was ongoing.

The infant is the latest in a string of young children shot in Chicago.

On June 30, a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Englewood.

On June 27, 20-month-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Englewood. The same night, 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya was fatally shot in Logan Square.

On June 22, a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Chicago Lawn.

On June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones were killed in separate shootings on the West Side.

