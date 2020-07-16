Block Club Chicago
Tony Webster/Creative Commons

5-Month-Old Baby Among 3 People Shot In Old Town

A bullet grazed the infant's eye, but he was in good condition at Lurie Children's Hospital, police said.

Lincoln Park, Old Town Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — A 5-month-old baby and two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Old Town.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Hudson Avenue, police said. The baby, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were outside when someone in a car pulled up and several people got out of the car.

The people from the car took out guns and fired shots, police said.

The baby’s right eye was grazed by a bullet and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

The 25-year-old man was hit in his left thigh and the 19-year-old man was hit in his right shoulder and back, police said. They were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Officers pulled over a driver in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue who was in a car that matched the description of the one from the shooting, police said. Two people were taken into custody and two guns were found.

An investigation was ongoing.

The infant is the latest in a string of young children shot in Chicago.

On June 30, a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Englewood.

On June 27, 20-month-old Sincere Gaston was shot and killed in Englewood. The same night, 10-year-old Lena Nunez Anaya was fatally shot in Logan Square.

On June 22, a 3-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Chicago Lawn.

On June 20, 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones were killed in separate shootings on the West Side.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Weed Dispensary Planned For Old Bucktown Emissions Testing Site Aims To Put The ‘Park Back In Parking Lot’

Once the center of a traffic nightmare, a developer aims to swap parking at the Webster Avenue facility for new trees.

Roseland, Pullman Primary category in which blog post is published

Family Of Bystander Killed By Unmarked SUV In Police Chase To Sue City: ‘We Got To Stop This’

This is the second bystander struck and killed by a speeding police vehicle in as many months.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

22 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois

The state's positivity rate fell slightly to 3 percent Friday after hovering at 3.1 percent for two days.