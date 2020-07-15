Block Club Chicago
Provided Darius Dennis

New Wicker Park ‘I Am A Man’ Mural Honors Iconic Moment In Black History

The mural near the Blue Line recreates a photo from the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published
Siri Chilukuri

See more

WICKER PARK — A large new mural off the Blue Line in Wicker Park honors Black history.

The black-and-white mural is more than 30 feet tall and stands at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Wood and Wolcott streets. It recreates a famed photo of a Black man holding a sign that says, “I AM A MAN.”

The project was led by Darius Dennis with artists Ephraim Gebre, Robin Alcantara and Jarez Diaz, according to a press release. They’ve now been asked to create three similar murals as part of a series throughout Chicago. They’re collecting donations for the project online.

The photo from the mural in Wicker Park was taken by Bob Adelman during the funeral for Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 in Memphis. King had been in Memphis to help with the Memphis sanitation workers strike.

King was assassinated the day after he visited the strike in solidarity and delivered his famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech.

During the strike, workers had been carrying the “I AM A MAN” sign. It’s become a popular sign at protests for civil rights.

Colleen and Connor Kendall volunteered the space for the mural.

“When Darius made a post on Instagram needing prominent wall space to create ‘something special’ in Chicago, we jumped on the chance to feature one of his works on our building,” two said in the press release.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale Primary category in which blog post is published

Douglas Park Should Honor Frederick Douglass, Not A White Supremacist, West Side Students Say

For years, students have tried to rename the park for the famed abolitionist who was formerly enslaved. Now they are relaunching their campaign this Saturday with a teach-in at the park.

Lincoln Park, Old Town Primary category in which blog post is published

PAWS Letting You Adopt ‘Hard-To-Home’ Dogs For Free

The Underdogs to Wonderdogs event will run until Tuesday.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Art Institute Plans To Reopen July 30 — With Free Days For Illinois Residents

The museum will open at 25 percent capacity with additional safety guidelines.