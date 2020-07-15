Block Club Chicago
Alivio Medical Center's Pilsen drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Lower West Side neighborhood in action on Saturday, May 9, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Free Coronavirus Tests Available Friday In Humboldt Park

The tests will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Iglesia Bautista Peniel Church, 1544 N. Kedzie Ave.

Mina Bloom

HUMBOLDT PARK — The city is offering free coronavirus tests Friday in Humboldt Park.

The tests will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Iglesia Bautista Peniel Church at 1544 N. Kedzie Ave., Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) said in an email newsletter.

No appointment is necessary. The tests are walk-up only.

The city gave out free tests at the Humboldt Park Boys and Girls Club earlier this week.

Chicago’s Latino neighborhoods have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a livestream Tuesday, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Department, said case and death rates are beginning to fall for Latinos, but those same numbers are increasing among white and Black Chicagoans.

Citywide, coronavirus cases are up slightly after a period of decline, Arwady said.

