Jarabe Owners Hope To Reopen Later This Year After Fire Damage: ‘We Are Really Scrappy’

TRI-TAYLOR — Jarabe, a taqueria and torta shop, has closed its doors after a roof fire damaged the Tri-Taylor eatery — and while already struggling due to the pandemic.

A fire broke out on the roof of the commercial building Sunday afternoon, spreading and damaging storefronts at 2255-2259 W. Taylor St., Chicago Fire Department officials said in a tweet.

No injuries were reported.

Co-owner Alexis Vejar said the restaurant at 2255 W. Taylor St. was destroyed from water damage and pieces of the roof falling inside the Mexican restaurant.

Vejar hopes to reopen the family-owned business later this year. He’s not sure of the timeline yet.

“It’s been a really tough year in general, but we are really scrappy,” Vejar said. “We are going to make it happen no matter what.”

Vejar and his brother, Teddy Vejar, opened the Mexican restaurant in 2015.

Before opening the shop, the Vejars started La Adelita truck in 2011, selling tortas filled with braised meats. The brothers built a following over the next four years, especially around Hyde Park near the University of Chicago, according to DNAinfo.

The closing of the Taylor Street shop comes as the brothers are set to open a stall at another location nearby.

Alexis Vejar said he hopes supporters of the business will continue to support them at the new location as they work to reopen the Taylor Street shop.

“We’ll be back, and I hope people will be back to support us and [our neighbors] who were impacted by the fire,” he said. “People can still support by placing catering orders or buying gift cards.”

The restaurant is looking to restart catering in August, Vejar said.

“We are going to work hard. We have always worked hard to get through this. We were holding it together through COVID, so this is just another challenge,” he said.

