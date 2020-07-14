Drivers Get 2 More Weeks To Buy City Sticker Before They’ll Face Tickets

CHICAGO — The city has pushed back the date it’ll start giving out tickets for expired city stickers and residential parking permits.

The city moved back the enforcement date to Aug. 1, giving drivers two more weeks to renew their stickers and be compliant, according to a Mayor’s Office press release.

After that, they can face tickets for having an expired city sticker or residential parking permit.

Drivers can buy a sticker online or by going to a City Clerk office, Department or Finance payment center or a neighborhood currency exchange.

Late fees are waived through July 15, and drivers can still be ticketed even if they didn’t get a courtesy reminder to renew their city sticker.

While officials ceased some (but not all) ticketing early in the coronavirus pandemic, the city resumed citing drivers for failing to move their cars for street sweeping at the start of July.

Additionally, the City Clerk is waiving late fees on some expired stickers. For anyone whose stickers were up for renewal between January and June of 2020, or who bought a new car in that time frame, late fees are waived through July 31.

In an effort to provide some relief for those who are unable to purchase or renew their stickers, my office will be waiving late fees on certain City Stickers until July 31 for residents whose stickers were up for renewal or who purchased a new vehicle from January-June of 2020. pic.twitter.com/ePRUtzYF0r — Chicago City Clerk (@chicityclerk) July 10, 2020

