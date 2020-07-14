Black Dog Gelato’s New Logan Square Shop Donating Half Of Sunday Profits To Help Black Moms

LOGAN SQUARE — Black Dog Gelato will donate a portion of its profits on Sunday — National Ice Cream Day — to an organization that helps Black mothers and families.

The popular scoop shop, which recently opened a new location in Logan Square at 2662 N. Sawyer Ave., is one of several Chicago ice cream shops participating in Scoops For Change.

Jessica Oloroso, owner of Black Dog Gelato, spearheaded Scoops For Change and modeled it after Bakers Against Racism, in which bakers around the world hosted a virtual bake sale to support organizations fighting for racial justice.

At Black Dog, half of the profits from every cup of ice cream or ice cream bar sold Sunday will be donated to Chicago Birthworks Collective, which bills itself as a “birth and postpartum company for mamas and families of color,” according to its website.

“In order to be part of a change that we hope happens, not only in our city but everywhere, we have to continue to look for opportunities to be part of that change,” Oloroso said.

Sugar Shack in Bridgeport at 630 W. 26th St. is also participating. Owner Nikki Panatera said she’s still in the middle of finalizing the details. Participating shops get to choose where and how much to donate.

Panatera said she’s thrilled to donate to the cause. She said so far this season Sugar Shack has been busier than usual and she wants to pay it forward.

“Anytime that we can help out, I like to help out, especially right now with so many businesses [struggling] and people out of work,” Panatera said.

Black Dog Gelato Logan Square opened about a month ago in the former Heavenly Gelato spot. Restaurateur Esam Hani was initially going to take over the storefront, but Hani ended up stepping aside after Oloroso said she wanted it.

The Logan Square shop sells scoops along with pints, similar to the Ukrainian Village and West Loop locations.

Right now, the Logan Square shop is carryout and pickup only, though Oloroso is looking into adding a patio.

Oloroso also recently launched a secret menu, only available via online pre-order. The menu includes ice cream flavors and other sweet treats you can’t find in the store. Saturday is the first pickup.

Black Dog is known for its inventive flavors like Mexican hot chocolate and goat cheese cashew caramel.

Oloroso said it felt natural to give back on National Ice Cream Day, a day used to boost business.

“We felt like we had an active audience for that day, so why not use it for something other than marketing?” she said.

