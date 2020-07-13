West Fest Chicago Goes Online This Week With Music, Local Vendors And More

WEST TOWN — West Fest Chicago is happening — but as a virtual celebration this week.

The festival will run Wednesday to July 22 with promotions from West Town businesses, livestreamed music and DJ performances, according to an announcement from the West Town Chamber of Commerce. Music will be livestreamed starting 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the festival’s website.

The Chamber of Commerce canceled West Fest Chicago, along with other West Town summer festivals, in early April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some members of the Chamber of Commerce and small businesses will offer promotions and specials during the fest. The virtual vendor schedule will be available Wednesday on the festival’s website.

Pet Fest, a program within the festival that includes dog activities, will provide people a chance to adopt pets from Alive Rescue and One Tail at a Time. The festival will host a “puppy fix” on Instagram Live at noon Thursday and Tuesday, and puppy videos will be displayed during the music fest.

The Chamber of Commerce suggests participants make a $10 donation to attend the virtual festival. In addition to covering festival costs, 10 percent of contributions will go to Empty Bottle Presents and another 10 percent will go to My Block, My Hood, My City.

