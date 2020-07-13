Block Club Chicago
The COVID-19 Testing Center at Innovative Express Care in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Monday, April 27, 2020.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

More Pop-up Coronavirus Testing Sites Coming To Rogers Park

There will be three testing events during July.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

ROGERS PARK — Another round of pop-up coronavirus testing sites is coming to Rogers Park.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) has partnered with Howard Brown Health and Heartland Health to offer three community testing events in Rogers Park. The tests are free and open to the public.

The first testing event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of North Paulina Avenue. Walk-ups are welcome, and prior authorization is not needed and a car is not needed, according to the 49th Ward office.

The second event is 2-4 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Byline Bank, 6945 N. Clark St. It is a walk-up event that requires pre-authorization.

To get authorized, call Heartland Health at 773-234-1605. The health center will give callers a time slot to attend.

The final pop-up in the series is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 25 in the Gateway Center lot at 7507 N. Clark St. This is a drive-up event and attendees will need a car. Those who want to get tested need to get prior authorization by calling Heartland Health.

This is the second round of testing events in Rogers Park, with the first round wrapping up July 1.

“Knowing your [coronavirus] status helps protect our neighbors and loved ones and will help ensure that we don’t undo the important progress we’ve made to date in containing this virus,” Hadden said in an email to constituents.

