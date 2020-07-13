Free Food Giveaway In Little Village Monday

LITTLE VILLAGE — A coalition of groups will be handing out food to families in Little Village on Monday.

The groups will be giving out fruits and vegetables starting at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Second Federal Savings, 2524 S. Pulaski Road. The giveaway will continue until supplies are gone.

The food distribution is organized by Unete, Community Development Committee of Little Village, Telpochcalli Community Education Project and Femme Defense.

People will receive food on a first come, first served basis.