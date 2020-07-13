Block Club Chicago
Driver Hits And Kills Bicyclist, 72, On West Side

The crash happened early Monday in the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale
Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — A driver fatally hit a 72-year-old bicyclist early Monday in North Lawndale.

At 2:21 a.m., the victim, a man, was riding his bike in the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone in a white car hit him, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers stopped a driver who was in a car that matched the one from the crash and that had front-end damage, police said. The person of interest was taken in for investigation.

