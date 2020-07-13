Driver Hits And Kills Bicyclist, 72, On West Side

CHICAGO — A driver fatally hit a 72-year-old bicyclist early Monday in North Lawndale.

At 2:21 a.m., the victim, a man, was riding his bike in the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone in a white car hit him, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officers stopped a driver who was in a car that matched the one from the crash and that had front-end damage, police said. The person of interest was taken in for investigation.