Chicago Breaks Vote By Mail Record As 121,000 People Register — And Counting

CHICAGO — More than 121,000 Chicagoans have already registered to vote by mail in the November election, setting a city record.

For the March primary election, 118,000 people submitted vote by mail applications. Before that, the city hadn’t seen so many vote by mail applications since 1944 during World War II, when 116,000 people applied to vote by mail.

The numbers are expected to go even higher, as the Chicago Board of Elections will send 900,000 more vote by mail applications to people in the weeks ahead. They’ll also distribute information about voting by mail to 500,000 city households.

To make sure people are confident in the vote by mail system, the election board is also rolling out ballot-tracking measures so voters can know when their ballot is received and approved.

“Through these mailings, we also will be informing voters of the new tracking system they will be able to access,” Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez said in a statement. “The mailings also will inform voters how they may return their Ballot Return Envelopes by standard mail or by using the new option of dropping them off at Secured Drop Boxes at any of our Early Voting sites.”

These mailings are a part of new set of state election laws that require the state to send vote by mail applications to all Illinois residents who have voted in the last two years.

Chicagoans can register to vote by mail online.

