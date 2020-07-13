Anti-Cruelty Society Will Do Pet Portraits Of Your Fuzzy Friend This Week

RIVER NORTH — The Anti-Cruelty Society is drawing portraits of residents’ animals for a small fee to support the shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.

A portrait costs $20 and requires a photo of the pet. One of the staff members or volunteer artists will create a personalized drawing of the pet.

This fundraiser has replaced traditional campaigns that have been canceled due to COVID-19. Those interested can submit photos of their pets through Saturday.

“This project allows members of the community an opportunity to help care for animals in need while receiving a unique keepsake of their pets, and they don’t have to leave their home,” said Jennifer GoodSmith, vice president of mission advancement for The Anti-Cruelty Society, in a press release.

Pet owners can fill out a form online and receive the mailed drawing in about two weeks.

Anti-Cruelty Society Creative Director John Ryan Griggs creates this portrait of Brian, a tabby cat.

