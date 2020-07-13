Anti-Cruelty Society Will Do Pet Portraits Of Your Fuzzy Friend This Week

RIVER NORTH — The Anti-Cruelty Society is drawing portraits of residents’ animals for a small fee to support the shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.
A portrait costs $20 and requires a photo of the pet. One of the staff members or volunteer artists will create a personalized drawing of the pet.
This fundraiser has replaced traditional campaigns that have been canceled due to COVID-19. Those interested can submit photos of their pets through Saturday.
“This project allows members of the community an opportunity to help care for animals in need while receiving a unique keepsake of their pets, and they don’t have to leave their home,” said Jennifer GoodSmith, vice president of mission advancement for The Anti-Cruelty Society, in a press release.
Pet owners can fill out a form online and receive the mailed drawing in about two weeks.
Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.