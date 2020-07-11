Movies In The Park 2020 Is Happening — With Masks, Social Distancing And Capacity Limits

CHICAGO — Most of the summer activities that Chicagoans look forward to every year have been canceled due to coronavirus, but the city announced late Friday that its Movies in the Parks series is coming back starting Monday.

The series, which shows free movies in parks across the city, will run from Monday through September 11 with 45 free outdoor screenings playing every weekday — with a maximum of 100 people allowed at each park.

“Chicago Park District’s Movies in the Parks outdoor series, a staple of summer in Chicago, returns to neighborhood parks across the city” said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Michael Kelly in a statement. “We are excited to share plans to resume free movie screenings this summer and provide guidance on how park visitors can enjoy outdoor entertainment safely.”

The first screening, Sonic the Hedgehog, will be in Seward Park, 375 W. Elm St., on the Near North Side Monday at 8:15 p.m. Get the full lineup here.

Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis and viewers should wear face coverings and remain seated with their party while maintaining distance from others, the park district said in a news release. The Park District will have designated entry and exit points within the viewing area, and park fieldhouse restrooms will not be open.

Admission is free, and all movies begin at dusk, weather permitting. To make sure the show you want to see is on, you can call the Movies in the Parks hotline for daily listings and updated weather-related cancellations at 312-742-1134.

