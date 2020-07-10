Block Club Chicago
The Riverwalk.David Matthews/DNAinfo Chicago

Riverwalk Returning To Normal Hours, More Vendors Reopening

People will still be required to wear face coverings on the Riverwalk.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — The Riverwalk’s hours are expanding starting Saturday.

The Downtown path reopened in mid-June after months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with restricted hours and rules. Starting this weekend, though, it’ll return to being open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

The city is also allowing vendors to be open for that entire time, and the Riverwalk’s Community Marketplace vendors can return.

The first of the marketplace’s vendors to come back will be Batter & Berries, Chiya Chai Cafe and Shop Small Chicago, which will return next week. Others will gradually reopen throughout the summer.

The marketplace is on the Riverwalk between Michigan and Wabash avenues. The vendors there are meant to represent small businesses from across the city.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

