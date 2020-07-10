Block Club Chicago
Pilsen artist SentRock created this hat in collaboration with the Chicago Bulls.SentRock

Artist SentRock Giving Away Bulls Hats, Masks At Pilsen Donation Drive Friday

The Pilsen-based artist created his take on the Bulls logo for what was to be a hat giveaway by the Bulls this season.

Maria Maynez

PILSEN — The artist SentRock will be giving away hundreds of exclusive Chicago Bulls hats and facemasks in Pilsen Friday afternoon as part of a donation drive to collect diapers and baby wipes.

The Pilsen artist created his take on the Bulls logo for what was to be a hat and shirt giveaway by the Bulls this season. But when the season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were supplies leftover, he said.

Some of the t-shirts were turned into facemasks. Those, along with 250 hats, will be given away from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Healthy Hood Chicago, 2242 S. Damen Ave. One hat and one mask will be given away to each person. People are asked to bring diapers and baby wipes to donate.

Healthy Hood is a non-profit created to combat the 20-year life expectancy gap between “underserved” and “high-income” communities in Chicago.

“They’re all gifts and donations to the community,” SentRock said of the hats and facemasks. “Seeing how Healthy Hood Chicago interacts with community members and uplifting the community, this was a way of helping the organization.

“This is also a way to get people out there to donate, it gives anyone the opportunity to come out and bring diapers and baby wipes.”

SentRock
Courtesy Chicago Creatives

The giveaway is a one-time event. The merchandise will not be available for purchase, SentRock said.

All donations of diapers and wipes will be used towards Monday’s baby shower pop-up in Humboldt Park this Monday hosted by We Got Us.

