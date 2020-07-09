Uncooked, A Vegan Grab-And-Go Eatery, Opens In Fulton Market

FULTON MARKET — Plant-based dishes take center stage at the new grab-and-go restaurant Uncooked in Fulton Market.

The fast-casual shop at 210 N. Carpenter St., which opened Monday, features prepackaged vegan breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees, including overnight oats, acai bowls, salads, juices, smoothies and raw cacio e pepe made with kelp noodles.

The aim of the shop is to “demystify what being plant-based is … and put something on the market place to encourage people to eat more plant-rich,” said co-owner Jeremy Jones.

Uncooked comes from Chicago Raw co-founder and chef Carole Jones, her son, Jeremy Jones, and her daughter-in-law, Kaitlyn Jones.

“We wanted to create food that we would eat ourselves,” Jeremy Jones said.

At the newly opened shop, the Joneses offer plant-based, gluten-free and sustainably sourced meals using whole-food ingredients.

Other offerings include salads like the Goddess, a kale salad with macadamia nuts, watermelon radish, cucumbers, broccoli, scallions, raspberries and creamy goddess dressing; and entrees like the Sesame Noodle with kelp noodles, carrots, pickled Fresno chilis, red cabbage, black sesame seeds and a creamy almond sauce.

It’s “refined foods you would find on at a high-end menu, but we wanted to make that available to more people,” Jeremy Jones said.

Jones, who is Black, said he hopes to expand to other neighborhoods and address inequities when it comes to under-resourced communities.

Jones said he also hopes to be part of businesses that are creating a change through food and sustainable business practices — especially as they open in the middle of a pandemic.

“We not only recognize the need to nourish our bodies but also the demand for conscious businesses to create a vehicle for meaningful and lasting change,” he said.

Uncooked is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays.

