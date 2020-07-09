Block Club Chicago
Firefighters assess the damage to a firebombed garage adjacent to Ald. Raymond Lopez's home Thursday morning. PROVIDED.

Southwest Side Alderman’s Home Vandalized: ‘This Was Meant To Send A Message’

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) said a vandal broke two windows at his home and tried to set fire to a neighbor's garage.

Back of the Yards Primary category in which blog post is published
Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

See more

BRIGHTON PARK — Police are looking for the man who allegedly vandalized Ald. Raymond Lopez’s Brighton Park home early Thursday.

At about 1:15 a.m., a man “cased” Lopez’s house for several minutes and then grabbed four bricks and threw them one by one, breaking two of Lopez’s windows, the 15th Ward alderman said during an interview with WGN.

Lopez told WGN the man returned an hour later with another person to set a neighbor’s garage on fire, possibly mistaking it for Lopez’s.

“My husband saw it and quickly grabbed our hose to put out the fire, limiting the damage to my neighbor’s garage,” Lopez said. “But the smell of the gasoline and the accelerant was noticeable.”

Lopez thanked the Police and Fire departments for their quick response, as well as an eyewitness who saw the vandals as they left.

The alderman told WGN he thinks the overnight vandalism was done in retaliation for him cracking down on landlords who “turn a blind eye to gangbanging, drug-dealing tenants” who wreak havoc on the neighborhood.

“This was meant to sent a message. It failed,” Lopez said.

A police spokesperson said there was a report of vandalism about 1:18 p.m. A garage door was lit, but it did not catch on fire, and two bricks were thrown.

It’s unclear if the garage door fire was related to the windows being broken, police said.

Lopez could not be reached for comment.

One of two windows that were damaged after an unknown man threw several bricks at Ald. Lopez’s Brighton Park home.
PROVIDED.
One of the bricks used to vandalize Ald. Lopez’s home Thursday morning.
PROVIDED.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.