Block Club Chicago
Tony Webster/Creative Commons

Edgewater Man, 58, Found Dead In His Refrigerator, Police Say

The man was found with signs of trauma, police said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

See more

EDGEWATER — A 58-year-old man was found dead inside of the refrigerator in his Edgewater Beach apartment Thursday, according to authorities.

About 10:30 a.m., first responders found the man inside the refrigerator in an apartment building in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road, police said in an incident report.

The man was found with signs of trauma, police said. His cause of death is still under investigation.

There have been no arrests in the case, police said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.