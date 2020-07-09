Edgewater Man, 58, Found Dead In His Refrigerator, Police Say

EDGEWATER — A 58-year-old man was found dead inside of the refrigerator in his Edgewater Beach apartment Thursday, according to authorities.

About 10:30 a.m., first responders found the man inside the refrigerator in an apartment building in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road, police said in an incident report.

The man was found with signs of trauma, police said. His cause of death is still under investigation.

There have been no arrests in the case, police said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.