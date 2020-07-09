You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

DOWNTOWN — Chicago residents can now report criminal police misconduct to the State’s Attorney’s Office through an online portal.

Residents of Chicago and the rest of Cook County can report incidents such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form. The form requires a description of the incident, the names and badge numbers of the officers and any photos or videos that may have been taken.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced the online process Thursday to implement more measures of police accountability.

Prosecutors will review the submissions and determine which investigative agency the complaint should be referred to, if any. The complainant will receive an email with more information once a decision is made by the prosecutors.

Non-criminal incidents from members of the Chicago Police Department must be reported to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, officials said.

This new tool comes after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led to increased calls for police accountability and reforms.

“As we see an increase in allegations of police criminal misconduct, it is our obligation to provide an outlet where these serious concerns can be acknowledged and addressed in a timely way,” Foxx said in a press release. “This tool will allow direct access to the State’s Attorney’s Office and offer an immediate resource as we work to increase accountability and equity in our justice system.”

