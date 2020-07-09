Andersonville March For Social Justice To Take Over Clark Street Saturday

ANDERSONVILLE — A group of Andersonville block clubs will march and rally in the name of social justice Saturday.

Beginning 10 a.m., members of at least four local block clubs will march through the neighborhood. They’ll meet up at Clark Street and Catalpa Avenue about 10:45 a.m. for a rally. The “peaceful social justice march” is open to all and will be family friendly, organizers said.

Participating block clubs include West Andersonville Neighbors Together, Lakewood Balmoral Residents’ Council, Winona Foster Carmen Winnemac and East Andersonville Residents’ Council.

Each block club will take separate routes before meeting on Clark Street. The routes for each block club are available online. Anyone can join with a block club or meet at the rally point on Clark Street, organizers said.

The Saturday rally is just the latest protest action in Andersonville following a string of racist incidents in the neighborhood.

Last week, a new group called Anti-Racist Andersonville staged a rally near an Obama mural that was vandalized.

Before that, about 100 people gathered for a protest outside the doors of Brimfield, the antique shop whose owner called the police on a pro-Black Lives Matter chalking demonstration. The run-in led to accusations of racism against the owners for past actions, with neighbors calling for boycotts of the store.

For more information on the Saturday march and rally, click here.

