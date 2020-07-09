1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

CHICAGO — The state saw another uptick in the number of new cases of coronavirus reported in the last day.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,018 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported, according to state data. That’s the most cases reported in one day since early June.

It brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 150,450.

The jump comes as other places that reopened sooner are facing surges in confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Illinois is seeing a rise in cases, Chicago’s public health commissioner said last week, but its rise hasn’t been as dramatic as that seen in other cities and states.

Another 20 people also died from COVID-19 over the last day, including 13 in Cook County. That’s a drop from the day before, when 36 people died.

In all, 7,119 people have died from the virus in Illinois.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained stagnant at 2.6 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in the past week that returned a confirmed positive case.

And as of Wednesday night, 1,507 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, including 317 people in the ICU and 153 using ventilators.

Earlier Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force released a report on how Chicago will come back from the crisis.

The plan will focus on multiple kinds of recovery, including helping residents with their physical and mental health and businesses with economic recovery.

“While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted all of us, it’s our fellow Chicagoans who were already struggling beforehand who felt its impact the most profoundly and whose future was placed in even more uncertain circumstances,” Lightfoot said.