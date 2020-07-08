Walmart Reopens Neighborhood Market In Little Village Wednesday

LITTLE VILLAGE — Walmart reopened its doors in Little Village Wednesday a month after some Chicago stores were targeted by looters.

The reopening of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2551 W. Cermak Road comes a week after city officials and Walmart executives announced its commitment to reopen every Chicago store by the end of the year and retain 1,600 jobs across the city.

The company plans to invest” $35-$50 million to rebuild and reopen” its stores citywide, said Anne Hatfield, a Walmart spokeswoman.

On Wednesday, the company also opened its Lakeview Walmart Neighborhood Market. Walmart plans to reopen its Hermosa Walmart Supercenter later this month and its Chatham and Austin Supercenters before the end of the year, Hatfield said in an email.

Late last month, the company also announced the addition of Walmart Health Centers at stores in Austin and Chatham, providing accessible health care for residents, CEO Doug McMillon said.

The Little Village location is open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

