Shedd Penguins Take Field Trip To Field Museum

MUSEUM CAMPUS — Izzy and Darwin, the Shedd Aquarium’s lovable pair of Magellanic penguins, took a trip to visit their neighbors at the Field Museum.

The Shedd penguins have become social media hits thanks to videos of them waddling freely around the then-closed aquarium. Izzy and Darwin opted for a change of scenery to check out SUE and Máximo the titanosaur before Field reopens to the public.

Shedd conducts these “field trips” to introduce exercise and variety into the penguins’ everyday lives. The adorable pair waddled around the museum’s main floor and up to the SUE exhibit, saying “hi” to their longtime neighbor.

The Field Museum, which has been closed since March, will release details about reopening soon. Shedd is open now and tickets are available.

Shedd also is accepting donations to support care for the penguins and other sea animals.

