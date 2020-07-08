Live Like Roo Hosting Online Auction For Pets With Cancer

CHICAGO — Live Like Roo Foundation is hosting a virtual auction to fund medical bills for pets with cancer.

The auction ends Saturday. The organization has a goal of $10,000 and has raised $3,700 so far, said founder Sarah Lauch.

Some items up for auction include homemade pet blankets, a professional photography session and themed baskets. Items either will be shipped or can be picked up.

“The auction is all online and people from all over the US are bidding!” Lauch said in an email. “We are hoping to raise some good funds so we can keep assisting people.”

Live Like Roo began in 2016 after Lauch’s dog, Roosevelt, died of cancer. She said she started the foundation to provide “financial and emotional support and send care packages” to pets diagnosed with cancer and their owners.

These care packages include some of Roo’s “favorite items,” including blankets, treats and a tennis ball.

You can participate in the auction here.

