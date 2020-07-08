Coronavirus Testing Site At Kennedy-King College Closes

ENGLEWOOD — There’s one less option if you’re looking to get tested for the coronavirus in Englewood.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has closed the testing site on Kennedy-King College’s campus, 6301 S. Halsted St.

The reason for the closure remains unclear. A department spokesman couldn’t be reached for comment.

The city-run site was one of six free testing centers announced in May to make the process accessible to residents in more vulnerable neighborhoods and to track how the virus is moving through the city.

In June, the city launched a pilot program to provide mobile testing in underserved areas.

Mobile testing is also available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford assembly plant, 13550 S. Torrence Ave.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at I Grow Chicago, 6402 S. Honore St.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.