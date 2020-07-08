Brave Space Alliance Has Grown So Much, It’s Hiring For 2 New Full-Time Jobs. Here’s How To Apply

HYDE PARK — The Brave Space Alliance is hiring for two new positions to support the South Side LGBTQ center’s rapid growth since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The Brave Space Alliance, the first Black- and transgender-led organization in Chicago, is hiring two program coordinators to support its mutual aid program and new crisis pantry.

Both jobs are full-time, offering a $36,000 salary with potential for benefits including health care, according to the job listing. Black and Brown transgender people are encouraged to apply.

One program coordinator would recruit, oversee and train facilitators for its three mutual aid groups, which focus on sex worker safety, financial and housing stability and food insecurity.

The second program coordinator would oversee the Brave Space Alliance’s new crisis pantry by coordinating deliveries, organizing data and managing community partnerships.

The Brave Space Alliance recently launched an $800,000 fundraising campaign to support its growth since moving into its new Hyde Park headquarters in February.

The funding would help the organization expand its crisis pantry service. The pantry initially launched as a pop-up in mid-March when businesses began shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the organization has served at least 15,000 people through the pantry, said Associate Executive Director Stephanie Skora.

The fundraiser will also help the organization settle into its new Hyde Park home and bankroll a year of bills, pantry supplies, distribution costs and other programs.

“We are a baby organization growing into adulthood really quickly,” Skora previously said. “Our community loves us, and we have a lot of love for the people in Chicago. We hope that we can raise the money to keep doing this on a larger scale.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

