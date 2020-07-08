A $350 PB&J Sandwich? You Can Try It At This New West Loop Restaurant

WEST LOOP — Pizza, Beer and Jukebox, a restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizza, gourmet burgers, beers and more, has opened its doors in West Loop.

Brothers Matthew and Josh McCahill launched Pizza, Beer and Jukebox, or PB&J, for dinner service Tuesday at 205 N. Peoria St.

The new eatery offers small bites, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and specialty pizzas.

Burrata and Balsamic pizza Kira Anderson)

The menu also includes a pricey version of its namesake item, the PB&J sandwich. For $350, diners can indulge in the “Golden Goose,” a sandwich made with edible gold leaf bread, Adams all-natural peanut butter, a drizzle of New Zealand manuka honey and Maison Dutriez’s red currant jam — “the world’s most expensive jelly, which is [deseeded] using goose quills,” according to the menu.

That sandwich must be ordered one day in advance.

The inspiration for the $350 PB&J sandwich came after Matthew McCahill was unimpressed by a $299 PB&J in California, he told Eater.

“All it was, was a gold toothpick … . I thought that was boring,” he told Eater.

Matthew and Josh McCahill open PB&J in West Loop. Kira Anderson

The restaurant will also serve up more affordable PB&J versions, including the Wonder Bread PB&J starting at $5 and the Not Your Mama’s PB&J, an oven-toasted multigrain sandwich with almond butter, berry compote and maple-bourbon honey. You also can make your own PB&J for $10.

Drinks include cocktails and 26 beers on tap.

PB&J officially opens in West Loop Tuesday. Kira Anderson

PB&J will host theme nights, including Jukebox Gone Country, when there will be barbecue dishes and country music.

“We envision PB&J as more of a pizza bakery with good times, good music and great beer,” Matthew McCahill said in a statement.

PB&J will be open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily starting July 14.

Country Chicken Sandwich Kira Anderson

