A $350 PB&J Sandwich? You Can Try It At This New West Loop Restaurant

WEST LOOP — Pizza, Beer and Jukebox, a restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizza, gourmet burgers, beers and more, has opened its doors in West Loop.
Brothers Matthew and Josh McCahill launched Pizza, Beer and Jukebox, or PB&J, for dinner service Tuesday at 205 N. Peoria St.
The new eatery offers small bites, sandwiches, gourmet burgers and specialty pizzas.
The menu also includes a pricey version of its namesake item, the PB&J sandwich. For $350, diners can indulge in the “Golden Goose,” a sandwich made with edible gold leaf bread, Adams all-natural peanut butter, a drizzle of New Zealand manuka honey and Maison Dutriez’s red currant jam — “the world’s most expensive jelly, which is [deseeded] using goose quills,” according to the menu.
That sandwich must be ordered one day in advance.
The inspiration for the $350 PB&J sandwich came after Matthew McCahill was unimpressed by a $299 PB&J in California, he told Eater.
“All it was, was a gold toothpick … . I thought that was boring,” he told Eater.
The restaurant will also serve up more affordable PB&J versions, including the Wonder Bread PB&J starting at $5 and the Not Your Mama’s PB&J, an oven-toasted multigrain sandwich with almond butter, berry compote and maple-bourbon honey. You also can make your own PB&J for $10.
Drinks include cocktails and 26 beers on tap.
PB&J will host theme nights, including Jukebox Gone Country, when there will be barbecue dishes and country music.
“We envision PB&J as more of a pizza bakery with good times, good music and great beer,” Matthew McCahill said in a statement.
PB&J will be open 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily starting July 14.
Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.