Lost Girls Vintage Opens New Shop In Logan Square This Week

LOGAN SQUARE — Lost Girls Vintage is opening its second vintage clothing and home goods shop in Logan Square this week — with safety precautions.

Lost Girls Vintage Logan Square at 2708-2710 N. Sawyer Ave. is having a grand opening 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday will be the first day of regular hours.

In addition to a wide array of vintage clothing in sizes 00 to 28, shoppers can expect to find unique home goods like naked lady bud vases from Amanda Forgash and acrylic statement earrings from Vintage Royalty. They’ll also be able to shop for clothing from Nooworks, known for its colorful prints, and Cloina, a Chicago-based brand that modifies second-hand garments.

Plus-size vintage finds from Britteny Riordan of Luvsick Plus will make up a large portion of the store’s inventory.

Over the last several months, Lost Girls Vintage founders Kyla Embrey and Sarah Azzouzi, and Riordan, their collaborator, have been busy getting the Logan Square shop ready for its public debut.

In April, Embrey said they designed the shop to be “a little darker, a little sleeker” than the West Town shop at 1947 W. Chicago Ave., which opened about a year ago. Photos posted to social media show red and black painted walls, darker than Lost Girls’ signature pink.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Logan Square won’t be getting an opening party. Only 10 people will be allowed in the shop at one time. Employees and customers will be required to wear masks. Clothes will be steamed in between try-ons.

Those rules will apply during Wednesday’s grand opening and during regular hours for the foreseeable future.

The owners took over a double storefront so they could host events and workshops on one side with a goal of shining a spotlight on women makers and designers. Eventually, those events will be held at the Logan Square outpost — but not until it’s safe, Embrey said.

Despite the pandemic and all of the new challenges it brings, Embrey said Monday they’re “feeling really good about being able to finally get the shop open.”

“It’s been in the works for six months now and it hasn’t been an easy last few months but I think what we’ve gone through as a business, as a community, even as a nation, has made us stronger and for us it’s certainly strengthened our commitment to be a part of our community,” she said.

Lost Girls Vintage Logan Square’s regular hours will be open noon-7 p.m. Wednesday – Friday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The shop will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

