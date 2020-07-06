Block Club Chicago
Chestnut is up for adoption at this Saturday's PAWS event.Mark Lukas/Provided

Virtual Beach Bash Will Raise Money For PAWS Chicago

There will be a silent auction and a raffle to win a custom pet portrait.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

See more

DOWNTOWN — PAWS Chicago is hosting a virtual beach party for pets and their families to raise money.

The beach party is 7 p.m. July 23. It is free to register and participate, and attendees will be able to enter a silent auction, join a raffle to win a custom pet portrait and order tacos and margaritas from Barrio restaurant through drop-off catering.

Pets will also have the opportunity to compete in a “pet beach bod competition.” The winner will be announced at the party.

Anyone interested in attending can register online. People can also sponsor the party.

The event will raise money for PAWS, the city’s largest no-kill animal shelter. The shelter hasn’t been able to host in-person fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Edgewater Man, 58, Found Dead In His Refrigerator, Police Say

There were signs of trauma in the man's death, authorities said.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

Roberto Clemente School Council Wants Police Out — But First They Want To Hear From Neighbors

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and schools chief Janice Jackson oppose removing police officers from schools and say individual school councils should make the final decision.

Wicker Park, Bucktown, West Town Primary category in which blog post is published

This Weekend’s Bucktown Garden Walk Offers Virtual Walking Tour, Front Porch Concerts

The virtual Garden Walk won't have a big block party, but it will include a walking tour of Bucktown's landmarks, historical sites, churches, schools and parks.