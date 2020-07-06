Virtual Beach Bash Will Raise Money For PAWS Chicago

DOWNTOWN — PAWS Chicago is hosting a virtual beach party for pets and their families to raise money.

The beach party is 7 p.m. July 23. It is free to register and participate, and attendees will be able to enter a silent auction, join a raffle to win a custom pet portrait and order tacos and margaritas from Barrio restaurant through drop-off catering.

Pets will also have the opportunity to compete in a “pet beach bod competition.” The winner will be announced at the party.

Anyone interested in attending can register online. People can also sponsor the party.

The event will raise money for PAWS, the city’s largest no-kill animal shelter. The shelter hasn’t been able to host in-person fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

