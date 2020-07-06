Block Club Chicago
The 5300–5600 blocks of South Shore Drive are the South Side's third "shared street."Provided

New Shared Street Comes To South Shore Drive In Hyde Park

The stretch is the third South Side street closed to through traffic to encourage socially distanced exercise in recent weeks.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published
Maxwell Evans

HYDE PARK — The city’s “shared streets” program was expanded Thursday to the 5300–5600 blocks of South Shore Drive, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced.

The stretch is the third South Side street closed to through traffic to encourage socially distanced exercise in recent weeks. Its temporary closure follows a portion of Drexel Boulevard and a loop on the far western edge of South Shore.

The program to turn residential streets into open spaces for pedestrians and cyclists was announced in May. Each shared street will initially run for 30 days. The designation could be extended another 30 days as officials gauge the neighborhood’s response.

Shared streets were Hyde Park’s most requested item in a coronavirus mobility survey carried out May 3–June 22. CDOT officials are encouraging residents to continue giving feedback on ways the city should encourage mobility during the pandemic.

