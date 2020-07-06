Illinois Reports 6 Deaths From Coronavirus For The Second Straight Day

CHICAGO — Illinois saw six people die from coronavirus in the past day, matching Sunday’s total which was the lowest one-day loss since March 25, officials said Monday.

As states around the country see COVID-19 surging, Illinois’ deaths have slowed. And after several days of rising cases last week, Monday’s announcement of 614 new cases marked a drop. There were 639 confirmed cases reported Sunday, although officials note weekend test results often lag.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 147,865 confirmed cases in the state and 7,026 deaths. All 102 Illinois counties have been impacted by the pandemic.

Illinois’ positivity rate held stable at 2.6 percent on Monday. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests administered in the past week that returned a confirmed positive case.

The number of coronavirus patients in Illinois intensive care unit beds is also falling, with 321 patients reported Monday. Of those, 151 people are on ventilators. One week ago, there were 372 people in ICU beds statewide and 187 on ventilators. A month before that, there were 980 patients in intensive care units. Of those, 593 were on ventilators.

In Chicago, the positivity rare crept up to 4.8 percent. On Sunday, the city announced 6 additional people had died and 191 new confirmed cases were reported. There have now been 2,634 deaths in Chicago and 53,523 confirmed cases.

Monday marked the first day that Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order that people coming to Chicago from states with surging coronavirus cases quarantine for 14 days. The mayor announced the order in a tweet Thursday afternoon before the start of the long weekend.

On Monday, she said it’s meant to educate people. City officials will not be forcing people to quarantine, she said.

“What we see is all around, an explosion of cases. And so, in thinking about that, we decided we needed to take some kind of action, following the example of what we saw from states on the East Coast,” the mayor said.

“Our hope is that we will educate people into compliance and raise the profile of what’s happening in these other states. … We’re not gonna send teams out to cite people with violations. …

“Are we going on planes and saying, ‘Hey you just came from somewhere, you need to do 14 days of quarantine?’ No. But we are going to continue to raise the consciousness of this message that if you are coming from a place where the cases are exploding, you have an obligation, an obligation, to be conscious of that fact and to protect yourself but also protect your neighbors in this new locale against the potential spread of the virus.”