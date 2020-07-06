Drive-In Movie Theater Opening Wednesday At Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Chicago is getting another drive-in movie theater — this one at Soldier Field.

The city and the private event company Fueled Events are teaming up on the new drive-in, which opens Wednesday.

Movies will start around 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Up first is “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Groundhog Day,” “Fast & Furious,” “Grease” and “Shrek.”

Tickets are $55 per car and include a bucket of popcorn.

Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback during the pandemic, with indoor theaters shuttered. Drive-ins have opened at Lincoln Yards, in Pilsen and in Lincoln Square in recent weeks.

At Soldier Field, cars and pedestrian areas will be stationed eight feet apart from one another in adherence with public health guidelines. There will be “sanitation stations” throughout and concessions will be cash-less.

Before every movie screening beginning at 7 p.m., the Soldier Field drive-in will host other shows featuring music, DJs, contests, games and “extensive food and beverage options.”

One dollar of every ticket sold will be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Folks are also encouraged to bring canned goods to donate.

