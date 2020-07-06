6 People Wounded In 3 Little Village Shootings Over Fourth Of July Weekend

LITTLE VILLAGE — Six people, including two teenagers, were wounded in three separate shootings in Little Village over the weekend.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of South Karlov Avenue, police said.

In that incident, a 16-year-old boy was on the street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The teen was shot in his right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

At 11:01 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were standing outside when they were shot by a passing dark-colored sedan in the 2400 block of South Harding Avenue, police said.

The woman was shot in her leg and lower back and taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition. The man was shot in his stomach and listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai, police said.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, two men were standing in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue when a passing vehicle fired shots. A 23-year-old man was shot in his shoulder and listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai. A 27-year-old man was shot in his leg and listed in fair condition, police said.

A 15-year-old boy, who was walking in a nearby alley in the 3000 block of South Tripp Avenue, was hit by what police said is a stray bullet in the knee and taken to Mount Sinai in fair condition.

No one is in custody and police are investigating the shootings.