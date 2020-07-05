8 Shot, 4 Fatally, In Englewood Shooting, Police Say

ENGLEWOOD — Four people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, in a mass shooting in Englewood that wounded four others late Saturday night, police said.

At 11:30 p.m., several people were gathered outside on the street in the 6100 block of Sout Carpenter Avenue when four people walked up and started shooting, police said. Eight people were shot, four fatally, said Chicago Police spokesman Jessica Rocco.

The shooters ran off and no arrests have been made, Rocco said.

Along with the 14-year-old boy, three other men or boys were killed in the incident, Rocco said. The three other victim’s ages were not immediately known.

The injured included an 11-year-old boy who suffered graze wounds to his leg and ankle, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center and in fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to St. Bernard in fair condition and a 35-year-old man was shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist and taken to Stroger Hospital. His condition was unknown, police said.

A neighbors at the scene said people were outside enjoying the fireworks when people came up and started shooting, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Fireworks were still going off around the neighborhood as police investigated at the scene, the Tribune reported.