Black Abolitionist Network To Host ‘Defund CPD’ Training This Weekend

DOWNTOWN — The Black Abolitionist Network is hosting trainings about defunding Chicago police, and abolishing the police and prisons over the Fourth of July weekend.

The group will host three outdoor, in-person Defund CPD Mass Resistance trainings between July 3 and 5 at various locations in the city.

The orientation sessions will teach people about the movement that in part calls on city leaders to reduce funding for police and divert those funds to jobs, schools, and mental health resources in order to prevent violence.

The July 3 training will be at a “multiracial space” on the North Side. The July 4 and 5 trainings will be “Black only” spaces on the West Side and South Side, respectively, with specific locations to be announced.

Each training is from 12-5 p.m.

People who are interested in attending must register. Anyone is welcome, except police officers, according to the group’s announcement.

The training comes during a holiday weekend where gun violence usually spikes throughout the city, and on the heels of bloody weekends in June in which dozens of people — including several children and toddlers — have been shot.

People are encouraged to email blackabolitionistnetwork@gmail.com with any questions. The Black Abolitionist Network will host virtual versions of this training at a later date.

