Block Club Chicago
My Block, My Hood, My City

You Can Help Clean Up This Greater Grand Crossing Block Thursday Morning

My Block, My Hood, My City is leading a cleanup of the 7100 block of Vernon Avenue 10 a.m. Thursday.

Englewood, Chatham Primary category in which blog post is published
Maxwell Evans

See more

GREATER GRAND CROSSING — My Block, My Hood, My City is leading a group of volunteers in cleaning up the 7100 block of Vernon Avenue Thursday morning.

Volunteers can sign up online to join the community group and the 7100 South Vernon Block Club as they clear weeds and pick up trash 10 a.m. Thursday.

Organizers will provide all necessary tools like weed wackers, lawn mowers and gloves. Volunteers are required to wear masks and closed-toed shoes.

The cleanup is scheduled to end at noon.

My Block, My Hood, My City recently announced a peace initiative called Hit the Hood, which is set to begin Friday. Individuals and groups with ideas to engage the community and curb gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend can apply for a $5,000 grant here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Cook County Introduces New Online Process For Reporting Police Misconduct

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation, and theft by filling out an online form

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Edgewater Man, 58, Found Dead In His Refrigerator, Police Say

The man was found with signs of trauma, police said.