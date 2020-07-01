You Can Help Clean Up This Greater Grand Crossing Block Thursday Morning

GREATER GRAND CROSSING — My Block, My Hood, My City is leading a group of volunteers in cleaning up the 7100 block of Vernon Avenue Thursday morning.

Volunteers can sign up online to join the community group and the 7100 South Vernon Block Club as they clear weeds and pick up trash 10 a.m. Thursday.

Organizers will provide all necessary tools like weed wackers, lawn mowers and gloves. Volunteers are required to wear masks and closed-toed shoes.

The cleanup is scheduled to end at noon.

My Block, My Hood, My City recently announced a peace initiative called Hit the Hood, which is set to begin Friday. Individuals and groups with ideas to engage the community and curb gun violence over the Fourth of July weekend can apply for a $5,000 grant here.

