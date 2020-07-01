Nobu Hotel, Rooftop Bar Debuts In West Loop After Years Of Delays

WEST LOOP — After six years, Nobu Hotel has officially made its debut in the West Loop

The luxury boutique hotel and restaurant, helmed by actor Robert DeNiro, chef Nobu Matsuhisa and film producer Meir Teper, opened its doors to guests at 854 W. Randolph St. on Wednesday.

The 11-story hotel is adding 115 new hotel rooms, a 10,000-square-foot signature Nobu restaurant and a rooftop bar to the West Loop. The restaurant will open at a later date, officials said.

The hotel includes meeting and event space, a fitness center, and an indoor serenity pool.

As of Wednesday, the Rooftop at Nobu is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Rooftop offers assorted cocktails, wines and imported sakes. The bar also offers small plates, including nori tacos, black cod lettuce cups and nigiri sashimi.

Long-awaited Nobu Hotel makes its West Loop debut Wednesday morning. Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

The opening comes at a time when the restaurant and hospitality industry has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Mayor Samir Mayekar thanked Nobu Hospitality for investing in a hotel and restaurant in Chicago.

Mayekar described COVID-19 as an “economic earthquake” with ripple effects being felt throughout the city, especially in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The Nobu opening “offers hope” and “represents a strong vote of confidence in Chicago and our future,” Mayekar said.

Long-awaited Nobu Hotel makes its West Loop debut Wednesday morning. Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

West Central Association (WCA) President Armando Chacon said he was excited to welcome the new hotel to the neighborhood.

Chacon said WCA was an early supporter of the project when it was first proposed six years ago.

Now, as the hotel opens, Chacon said the hotel complements the surrounding buildings and the additional foot traffic will help support existing and future businesses.

“It brings a strong sense of vitality to the Fulton Market… It’s a great fit for the neighborhood and for the area,” Chacon said.

West Loop is also home to the Ace Hotel, Soho House, and the Hoxton Hotel. In December, the Standard Hotel received key city approval in the neighborhood.

Take a look inside:

Long-awaited Nobu Hotel makes its West Loop debut Wednesday morning. Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

