California Park Pool House Damaged By Fire, But No One Injured

IRVING PARK — A Saturday fire at the pool house at California Park damaged the building, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire department was notified of the fire at 12:26 p.m. at the pool house at 3843 N. California Ave., said Larry Merritt, a Fire Department spokesman.

It was a “low-level” fire and no injuries were reported, Merritt said. It was unclear what the cause of the fire was.

Fire damage could be seen most prominently on the southeast corner of the pool house Monday. Plywood was put up to block access to the the building.