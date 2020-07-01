Block Club Chicago
The California Park pool house June, 29, 2020. It was damaged by a fire over the weekend. alex v. hernandez/block club chicago

California Park Pool House Damaged By Fire, But No One Injured

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Alex V. Hernandez

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park reporter alex@blockclubchi.org

See more

IRVING PARK — A Saturday fire at the pool house at California Park damaged the building, but no one was injured, officials said.

The fire department was notified of the fire at 12:26 p.m. at the pool house at 3843 N. California Ave., said Larry Merritt, a Fire Department spokesman.

It was a “low-level” fire and no injuries were reported, Merritt said. It was unclear what the cause of the fire was.

Fire damage could be seen most prominently on the southeast corner of the pool house Monday. Plywood was put up to block access to the the building.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

Cook County Introduces New Online Process For Reporting Police Misconduct

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation, and theft by filling out an online form

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Edgewater Man, 58, Found Dead In His Refrigerator, Police Say

The man was found with signs of trauma, police said.