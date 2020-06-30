Wicker Park Farmers Market Reopens Sunday With New Social Distancing Rules

WICKER PARK — The 20th annual Wicker Park Farmers Market reopens Sunday with new rules for social distancing.

The market will bring 16 vendors 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday to Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave. The market was previously virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No more than 50 shoppers will be allowed inside the market at a time and there will be contactless sanitizing stations. Foot traffic will be one-way only.

The Wicker Park Fieldhouse will remain closed, eliminating public bathrooms.

Market organizers need volunteers who can help with patron counts and crowd flow. You can learn about the new rules and how to volunteer online.

You can see a list of Sunday’s vendors online.

The Wicker Park Farmers Market is one of several markets back in business after being postponed due to COVID-19.

The Chicago City Markets reopened this month. Nearby, the Logan Square market reopened June 21.

