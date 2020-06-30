Pizza Spot From Sportsman’s Club Crew Will Replace Big & Little’s In Logan Square Next Month

LOGAN SQUARE — A well-known restaurant/bar group has taken over Big & Little’s at Fullerton and Sacramento avenues and plans to open a “relaxed pizza tavern” in its place.

Heisler Hospitality announced Tuesday that it plans to open Pizza Lobo at 3000 W. Fullerton Ave. in late July. The group runs several popular restaurants and bars including Sportsman’s Club, Bar Deville and Pub Royale.

The hospitality group took over Big & Little’s earlier this summer. The owner of Big & Little’s, which specialized in tacos, burgers and po’boy sandwiches, said Tuesday they sold the business.

Big & Little’s took over the site in December of 2018. Chicago-based developer Vequity built the restaurant on a vacant lot that used to be home to a used-car dealership.

Plans for the new pizza restaurant had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but construction crews recently started working again and the Logan Square restaurant will soon be ready for its public debut, the group said in a release.

Pizza Lobo is an extension of the food program at one of Heisler’s bars, Lone Wolf, 806 W. Randolph St.

Pizza Lobo will serve pizza, including pies with New York-style crust, as well as items like duck fat confit wings. Heisler is planning to release more menu details soon.

To start, Pizza Lobo will only offer carryout and delivery, and no patio service. Heisler is planning to open up the 4,000-square-foot patio at “a later date,” according to the news release.

The hospitality group announced the opening of Pizza Lobo while revealing that it’s closing bar/restaurant Bad Hunter at 802 W. Randolph St. due to the pandemic.

“Having such a large shift happen at once is extremely bittersweet,” co-owner Matt Eisler said in a statement. “It’s devastating to say goodbye to a place like Bad Hunter, especially when it’s not fully on our terms. But, it’s

also the beginning of a new, really exciting chapter with Pizza Lobo.”

