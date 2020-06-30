Block Club Chicago
Heisler Hospitality has taken over 3000 W. Fullerton Ave.Sara Stern/Facebook

Pizza Spot From Sportsman’s Club Crew Will Replace Big & Little’s In Logan Square Next Month

To start, Pizza Lobo at 3000 W. Fullerton Ave. will only offer carryout and delivery, and it will not have patio service.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published
Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

See more

LOGAN SQUARE — A well-known restaurant/bar group has taken over Big & Little’s at Fullerton and Sacramento avenues and plans to open a “relaxed pizza tavern” in its place.

Heisler Hospitality announced Tuesday that it plans to open Pizza Lobo at 3000 W. Fullerton Ave. in late July. The group runs several popular restaurants and bars including Sportsman’s Club, Bar Deville and Pub Royale.

The hospitality group took over Big & Little’s earlier this summer. The owner of Big & Little’s, which specialized in tacos, burgers and po’boy sandwiches, said Tuesday they sold the business.

Big & Little’s took over the site in December of 2018. Chicago-based developer Vequity built the restaurant on a vacant lot that used to be home to a used-car dealership.

Plans for the new pizza restaurant had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but construction crews recently started working again and the Logan Square restaurant will soon be ready for its public debut, the group said in a release.

Pizza Lobo is an extension of the food program at one of Heisler’s bars, Lone Wolf, 806 W. Randolph St.

Pizza Lobo will serve pizza, including pies with New York-style crust, as well as items like duck fat confit wings. Heisler is planning to release more menu details soon.

To start, Pizza Lobo will only offer carryout and delivery, and no patio service. Heisler is planning to open up the 4,000-square-foot patio at “a later date,” according to the news release.

The hospitality group announced the opening of Pizza Lobo while revealing that it’s closing bar/restaurant Bad Hunter at 802 W. Randolph St. due to the pandemic.

“Having such a large shift happen at once is extremely bittersweet,” co-owner Matt Eisler said in a statement. “It’s devastating to say goodbye to a place like Bad Hunter, especially when it’s not fully on our terms. But, it’s
also the beginning of a new, really exciting chapter with Pizza Lobo.”

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died in gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.