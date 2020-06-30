Block Club Chicago

Jason Heyward Of Cubs Gives $100,000 To UChicago Medicine For Coronavirus Tracing, Health Care Workers

Half of the money will fund COVID-19 contact tracing on the South Side.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published
Alexandra Chaidez

See more

HYDE PARK — Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward donated $100,000 to UChicago Medicine to help health care workers and assist in contact tracing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Half of Heyward’s donation will go to the hospital’s Healthcare Heroes Fund, which covers expenses for frontline workers, including temporary housing. The donation will also go contact tracing efforts across the South Side.

The donation helps the hospital set up a team of contact tracers for the South Side after partnering with the South Side Healthcare Collaborative. South Side neighborhoods have seen large clusters of coronavirus cases over the past few months. Officials have cited several reasons for the high number of cases in predominantly Black communities, from large populations of essential workers to wide-ranging health care disparities from historic disinvestment.

“Through this donation, I want to help ease the personal burdens on our health care heroes and support efforts aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially in vulnerable communities hit hard by the virus,” Heyward said in a press release.

Chicago has seen a decline in the virus with an average of 161 new confirmed cases each day, according to a tweet from Mayor Lori Lightfoot Tuesday.

The entire state reported 14 deaths Monday, its fewest single-day number of coronavirus deaths in three months. Coronavirus cases in Illinois now total more than 140,000.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died in gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.