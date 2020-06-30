23 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois

CHICAGO — Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in the last day throughout Illinois, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The number was an uptick from Monday, when officials said 14 people had died — but it’s still part of an overall decline in new deaths.

In total, Illinois has now seen 6,923 people die from COVID-19, according to state data.

The last day also saw 724 more people test positive for coronavirus. That brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 143,185.

As of Tuesday, there were 401 COVID-19 patients in ICUs beds, and 185 patients were using ventilators.