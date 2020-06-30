Block Club Chicago
A patron picks up a face mask as the bouncer checks an ID Saturday at Sluggers World Class Sports Bar on Clark Street in Wrigleyville . It was the first weekend of Phase 4 of Illinois' reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks are required for entry at the establishment.Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

23 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois

In total, Illinois has now seen 6,923 people die from COVID-19, according to state data.

CHICAGO — Twenty-three more people died from coronavirus in the last day throughout Illinois, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The number was an uptick from Monday, when officials said 14 people had died — but it’s still part of an overall decline in new deaths.

The last day also saw 724 more people test positive for coronavirus. That brings the state’s total confirmed cases to 143,185.

As of Tuesday, there were 401 COVID-19 patients in ICUs beds, and 185 patients were using ventilators.

