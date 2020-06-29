Fork In Lincoln Square Closes After ‘Exposure’ To Coronavirus

LINCOLN SQUARE — Lincoln Square’s Fork is temporarily closing after someone at the restaurant was exposed to COVID-19.

Restaurant leaders announced the closure in a Facebook post Monday. Out of “abundance of caution,” the restaurant at 4600 N. Lincoln Ave. will be closed for at least a week while employees are tested for coronavirus and the restaurant is cleaned.

If those tests come back negative, Fork’s owners plan to reopen July 8.

After Block Club’s story, an employee sent a reporter a message saying a member of Fork’s staff who does not come into contact with customers reported being exposed to the virus. The last time this person was at the restaurant was last week, and the restaurant was told of the exposure Friday, which prompted the closing.

“We look forward to seeing all your smiling faces again on July 8. Thank you for your patience, support and understanding,” the post said.

Fork began accepting limited reservations for patio dining on June 2.

Via Facebook, an employee said Fork continued to accept lunch and dinner reservations through Thursday. The restaurant closed Friday and has been closed since. The employee did not answer questions about who was exposed to the virus or when the exposure could have occurred.

This is at least the second restaurant that reopened and was forced to close again because of coronavirus.

Longman & Eagle in Logan Square closed last week after a worker tested positive for the illness. It had been open for patio service for 10 days before shutting down, prompting broader concerns throughout the industry about worker safety.

The city entered Phase 4 of its reopening plan Friday, allowing restaurants and bars to serve indoors with capacity and time limits.

